NBA Legend Julius Erving Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player Of All Time
Julius Erving is one of the best players in basketball history.
After a legendary ABA run, Erving made the NBA All-Star Game for 11 straight seasons before retiring in 1987.
Recently, the Hall of Famer did an interview with the Mark Jackson Show.
He revealed who he thinks is the best player of all time.
Erving: "Kareem was always the guy standing in my way. I was always in his shadow because of the years in which we played... Personally, that was the guy who I look at as probably the GOAT."
Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He won six NBA Championships (five with the Lakers and one with the Bucks).
The 19-time All-Star had career averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 regular season games.
Via Paul Knepper: "Julius Erving and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar met in the NBA Finals three times. Kareem won in 1980 and 1982, and Doc finally won his ring wtih some help from Moses in 1983."
As for Erving, he spent his entire NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
He had averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 regular season games.
The 74-year-old played five seasons in the ABA for the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.
He won two ABA titles with New York (1974 and 1976).