NBA Legend Julius Erving Sends Message To Philadelphia 76ers Before Season
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will open up their season with a matchup against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks (at home).
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and 76ers legend) Julius Erving made a post to Instagram.
Erving captioned his post: "Game face. Good luck tonight @sixers!
Photo by Manny Millan / Sports Illustrated"
Erving played the first five seasons of his career in the ABA.
He then spent all 11 years in the NBA with the 76ers.
Over his time with the 76ers, they made the NBA playoffs every year and won the 1983 title.
Erving had averages of 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 NBA games.
The 76ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
However, George and Embiid have been ruled out for Wednesday's game with the 76ers.
Via Bleacher Report on Tuesday: "Joel Embiid and Paul George are both OUT for Philly's season opener vs. Bucks on Wednesday
Embiid will miss the entire week and PG will be re-evaluated later this week"
Last season, the 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Following the Bucks, the 76ers will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.