NBA Legend Julius Erving's Son Goes Viral

A video of Jules Erving went viral on social media.

Ben Stinar

December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Julius Erving before the in-season tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Julius Erving is one of the most notable players in basketball history.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend is currently coaching in the BIG3 for the Chicago Triplets.

Recently, a video of his son (Jules) went viral on social media.

Via Ballislife.com: "Julius Erving’s son, Jules Erving has a burner. 🔥🔥@juliuserving @juleserv @thebig3🎥 : @cazzieballislife"

Many people reacted to the clip.

@makeitraintraining: "I remember him at 76ers camp as a young gun!! Love to see him still getting buckets. 🔥🔥⛈️⛈️"

@dsimm.ii: "He move like he play in 80s😂"

@payattention510: "He went to Berkeley! Smart kid he is"

@pepicibo: "That left foot jab was definitely the indicator that he never followed in his dads footsteps, but his shot was crispy tho"

@nikedem1: "Play just like him too 😂"

@Crypto_GPT5o: "That's cool! Jules impressing his dad is legendary vibes. Dr. J must be proud seeing those hoops skills pass down."

@campzo504: "That's why when you say today's players are more skilled it's hilarious. Simplicity takes more skill 🤷🏽‍♂️"

Julius Erving
While Jules is not in the NBA, he played college basketball at Cal.

Via Cal Basketball (in 2017): "You may have heard @juleserving1 has a pretty sweet golf game, but do you know who got him started in it?

More on Jules: http://calbea.rs/2zHqi3B"

As for Julius, he played all 11 seasons of his NBA career with the 76ers.

They won the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via ESPN Stats & Info: "4-time ABA/NBA MVP
30,026 career points
2 ABA titles, 1 NBA title"

May 1983; Unknown Location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward (6) JULIUS ERVING in action during the 1982-83 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images
Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.