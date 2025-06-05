NBA Legend Julius Erving Surprises Hospital Patient In Heartfelt Video
Julius Erving was the face of the NBA before players such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.
He spent 11 seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
In 2025, Erving remains a very popular former athlete.
Recently, Erving visited a Penn Medicine patient in a heartfelt video.
Via Penn Medicine: "When Dr. J shows up at your front door 👀
The @NBA legend surprised a Penn Medicine home care patient with a visit he'll never forget."
A lot of people commented on the clip of Erving.
@ralley5049: "Best house call ever"
@lassiter_edward: "The best house call ever from the g.o.a.t 🏀🏀"
@joemorales562: "😮🙌🏽🔥🔥👏🏽 The great Julius Erving making a house call off the court is Fantastic… Sean enjoyed the moment"
@jimsimmons356: "We love you so much, Doc. Thanks for the incredible memories."
@peterrcorrysr: "Julius makes everybody’s day special. What a gift!"
@dygolfon: "What a house call!!!! Doc is my all time favorite!!!! What a thrill & act of kindness. ❤️"
Erving helped lead the 76ers to the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.
He made the NBA All-Star Game in all 11 of his seasons with Philadelphia.
Erving wrote (on April 4, 2018): "Yesterday was a truly humbling experience, and I am honored to have my statue along the Legends Walk at the Philadelphia 76ers practice facility. Thank you to the @sixers , the fans, and my family for celebrating this with me!"
Erving also played five ABA seasons (and two two titles).