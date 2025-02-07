NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reacts To Lakers-Mavs Trade
Last weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the biggest trades in NBA history when they landed Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.
While they had to give up Anthony Davis, Doncic is a 25-year-old superstar who has yet to hit his prime.
Via Lakers.com on Sunday: "The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired five-time First Team All-NBA guard Luka Dončić, forward/center Maxi Kleber and forward/center Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers sent forward Anthony Davis, guard Max Christie and a future first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks, while guard Jalen Hood-Schifino and a future second round pick were sent to the Utah Jazz."
Nearly everyone around the NBA world has shared their thoughts on the deal.
One person who made a post (via his Substack) was Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Two Excerpts from Abdul-Jabbar's Substack Article: "Davis, one of the best centers in the league, will be greatly missed by the Lakers, but in the long run, this trade will be a tremendous benefit to the team... LeBron James and Anthony Davis were terrific teammates and they probably will miss playing together, but both men know that what happens on the court is only one part of the game. The other part is more like chess, where valuable pieces are sometimes sacrificed to gain a strategic advantage."
Davis helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship, but he will also turn 32 next month.
He gives the Mavs an excellent chance to compete for the 2025 title.
That said, Doncic can now be the face of the Lakers for the next decade.
As for Abdul-Jabbar, he spent 14 years playing for the Lakers.
They won five NBA Championships in that span.