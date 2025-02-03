NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Claims LeBron James Is Lying About Los Angeles Lakers Trade
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.
When the deal was first reported, no one on social media could believe that the Lakers had actually landed Luka Doncic.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James did not know the deal was in the works.
Via McMenamin: "LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said."
However, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett thinks that James did know the deal would happen.
Garnett (via his Instagram story): "Bron lyyyyyyyyyynnn🤣
Of course he knew .. had to sign off on it.. simple!!!
NBA biz 💯"
While no one can say what James did (or did not) know, Garnett was a superstar in the NBA who would understand how things work behind the scenes.
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via ESPN Los Angeles: "Feb. 1, 2008: Kobe's Lakers make a blockbuster trade for Pau Gasol
Feb. 1, 2025: LeBron's Lakers make a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic
A memorable day in #LakeShow history"
As for Garnett, he spent 21 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.