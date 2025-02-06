NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Has Intriguing Reaction To Lakers-Mavs Luka Doncic Trade
Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is one of the best players of all time.
Therefore, the 2004 MVP has a unique understanding of how the NBA world works.
Recently, Garnett shared his thoughts on the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Garnett (via KG Certified): "The common denominator in all of this that ain't noboby talking about that I caught right off the top when I saw it. This is Nike. All these guys are Nike guys. People don't know Nico is a ex-Nike guy... Nico is a Kobe guy. He might not even be a Nike guy, he a Kobe guy... The Lakers know Nico very well. I start just connecting all the dots. Luka, Jordan guy. Anthony Davis, Nike guy. This deal was done on a Saturday. You know who working on a Saturday? Ain't nobody working on a Saturday, and if they do, it's from the top."
Doncic is a 25-year-old superstar with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He wrote (via X) after the trade: "Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."
The Lakers will play their next game on Thursday night when they host the Golden State Warriors.
Doncic has yet to make his debut for Los Angeles.