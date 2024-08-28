NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold Devin Booker Statement
Devin Booker has been one of the best shooting guards in the NBA for eight years.
He has never been among the top five players in the league, but he is extremely consistent and has made four NBA All-Star Games.
Last season, Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Recently, NBA legend Kevin Garnett made a bold statement about Booker (via KG Certified h/t NBACentral).
Garnett: "Devin Booker can be an MVP, you know what I’m saying? Beal, he can be an MVP. These guys, they got it, bro."
Booker is going into his tenth season in the NBA, but he is only 27, so he may be just entering the prime of his career.
His career averages are 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 598 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 47 NBA playoff games and reached the 2021 Finals.
In addition, Booker is coming off a summer where he won his second Gold medal with Team USA.
On the other hand, the more surprising comment from Garnett is that he put Beal in that conversation.
The three-time NBA All-Star has had a nice career but appears to be on the way out of his prime as he has dealt with injuries and is 31.
Last season, the Suns got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs.