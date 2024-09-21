NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold Devin Booker Statement
Devin Booker has been one of the players in the NBA for each of the previous eight seasons.
Over the summer, he intrigued a lot of people in the basketball world with his ability to play a role off the ball for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has spoken highly of Booker over the offseason, and he recently made another bold statement about the Phoenix Suns star (via KG Certified).
Garnett: "I see Devin Booker as one of them unsung heroes that we not forgot. We not forgot about how cold that man really is. I think it's up to him to come back and remind us who he is. He's gonna have a good year this year. Watch."
Booker finished last season with excellent averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Booker has spent his entire nine-year career with the Suns.
He was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
His career averages are 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 598 games.