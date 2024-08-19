NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold Paul George Statement
Paul George is one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off a season where he made his ninth All-Star Game.
The former Fresno State star averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Over the offseason, George made the decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers (after five years with the Los Angeles Clippers).
Recently, NBA legend Kevin Garnett made a bold statement about George (via KG: Certified).
Garnett: "I think PG is going to be better in the east than he was in the west. A lot slower pace over here on the east. Having new, fresh beginnings. I'm sure he's hearing all the rumblings and the echoes just coming from the Clipper locker room."
George has been able to put up huge numbers over his 14-year career.
That said, he has been unable to reach the NBA Finals.
Despite the excellent roster the Clippers had, they only made the Western Conference finals one time in five seasons.
The 76ers will be George's fourth team, as he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers (in addition to the Clippers).
His career averages are 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 867 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 114 NBA playoff games.