NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold San Antonio Spurs Statement
The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the fifth straight season.
However, the Spurs will be one of the most watched teams next season due to 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
Over the offseason, they also signed future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.
Recently, NBA legend Kevin Garnett spoke about Wembanyama and the Spurs (via KG: Certified).
Garnett: "Playing with Chris Paul, he's gonna get some easier baskets. Look for San Antonio to be ran better, to be more organized... I look for Chris Paul to come down here and organize this young team. If they can ever put some pieces with this kid. Man, San Antonio is gonna be one of them teams."
Paul is no longer in his prime at 39, but he is still a respectable point guard who can get the most out of his teammates.
During his one season in Golden State, the 12-time NBA All-Star averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Wembanyama finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He also helped France win the Silver medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.