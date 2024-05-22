Fastbreak

NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold Statement About Kyrie Irving That Went Viral

NBA legend Kevin Garnett spoke about Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving on the Stephen A. Smith Show.

June 3, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) and Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) on the court during the first half in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett is one of the best players in NBA history.

He won the 2004 MVP and helped lead the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Therefore, his opinions on players in the league are extremely noteworthy.

Recently, the Basketball Hall of Famer was on the Stephen A. Smith Show and spoke highly of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Garnett: "Kyrie walks around with the Kobe spirit. I don't know if you feel that. If you know what you're looking at, and you know what you're looking for, you'll see a lot of Bean. A lot of Bean in Kyrie right now. He's calm, he's confident, he's leading, he ain't got a bunch of extra stuff with him. He's been about basketball."

Irving is in his second season with the Mavs.

After missing the 2023 postseason, they bounced back in a huge way by finishing the year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

In the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Mavs have beat the Los Angeles Clippers (in six games) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (in six games).

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs will now face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers. 

Irving has also spent time with the Cavs, Celtics and Nets over 13 seasons.

