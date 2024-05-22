NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold Statement About Kyrie Irving That Went Viral
Kevin Garnett is one of the best players in NBA history.
He won the 2004 MVP and helped lead the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Therefore, his opinions on players in the league are extremely noteworthy.
Recently, the Basketball Hall of Famer was on the Stephen A. Smith Show and spoke highly of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.
Garnett: "Kyrie walks around with the Kobe spirit. I don't know if you feel that. If you know what you're looking at, and you know what you're looking for, you'll see a lot of Bean. A lot of Bean in Kyrie right now. He's calm, he's confident, he's leading, he ain't got a bunch of extra stuff with him. He's been about basketball."
Irving is in his second season with the Mavs.
After missing the 2023 postseason, they bounced back in a huge way by finishing the year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
In the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Mavs have beat the Los Angeles Clippers (in six games) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (in six games).
The Mavs will now face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
Irving has also spent time with the Cavs, Celtics and Nets over 13 seasons.