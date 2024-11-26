NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Bold Statement About Lakers Rookie
Dalton Knecht has been one of the best surprises in the NBA so far this season.
The Los Angeles Lakers rookie is averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
He has become a popular player, and one person who is now a fan is NBA legend Kevin Garnett.
Garnett wrote: "“Ain’t no rookie doing what he (Dalton Knecht) doing… West side Knecht.”
Lord the ROY might be a one-man race right now real shyt my dog West side Knecht been DOING it 💯 He look fearless as a rookie Lord I think he’s the number 3 for the Lakers and a big reason for their turnaround 💪🏿 WEST SIDE KNECHT!"
The former Tennessee star recently had a game where he erupted for 37 points while shooting 9/12 from the three-point range.
Right now, Jared McCain (76ers) has been the best rookie through the first month of the season.
That said, if Knecht can continue to be featured in head coach JJ Redick's rotation, then there is no question he will be one of the players with the best chance to win Rookie of The Year.
The Lakers are also one of the best teams in the league with a 10-6 record.
Therefore, he is contributing to a winning team (which a lot of rookies do not get the chance to do).
They will play their next game on Tuesday when they play the Suns in Phoenix.