NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Viral Nikola Jokic Statement
Nikola Jokic has been having another incredible season for the Denver Nuggets.
The All-Star center will have a chance to win his fourth MVP in the previous five years.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett made a statement about Jokic that got a lot of attention on social media (via KG Certified, h/t DNVR Nuggets).
Garnett: "He Wilt. Joker's Wilt. Joker is doing Wilt-like s**t...It's not a miracle, but when you watch it, it's efficient, it's prolific and it's constant."
Jokic is currently averaging 29.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field and 47.9% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via StatMuse: "Highest 3P% this season:
48.7 — Luke Kennard
47.9 — Nikola Jokic
47.6 — Domantas Sabonis
46.5 — Taurean Prince
One of them is also averaging 30/13/10/2."
Garnett is one of the most talented players of all time, so he is offering very high praise to Jokic.
Wilt Chamberlain had career averages of 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter on January 23: "Nikola Jokic just dropped the SECOND-EVER 35/20/15 game in NBA history
Wilt Chamberlain dropped the first one in 1968."
Jokic led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
However, they are coming off a season where they lost in the second round.
Right now, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-17 record in 45 games.