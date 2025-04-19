NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Predicts Winner Of Timberwolves-Lakers Series
Kevin Garnett is among the best players in NBA history.
He is also the most notable Minnesota Timberwolves star of all time.
Recently, Garnett made his prediction for the first-round playoff series between the Timberwolves and Lakers.
Garnett (via KG Certified): "Minnesota got a chance... I'mma ride with the T-Wolves... They're gonna have to pull a miracle out, but I'm riding with the Wolves."
The Timberwolves went 2-2 against the Lakers in their four meetings this season.
In their last matchup, the Lakers won by a score of 111-102.
LeBron James led the way with 33 points and 17 rebounds.
Via The NBA: "Ant. Randle. Gobert. LeBron. Luka. Reaves.
A star-studded Timberwolves/Lakers Western Conference First Round series opens with Game 1 in LA tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
The key for the Timberwolves will be the play of Anthony Edwards.
At just 23, he is arguably one of the seven best players in the league.
This past season, the All-Star guard averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via The Lead (on May 16, 2024): "Best +/- by a Wolves player in a Playoff game:
+43 - Anthony Edwards (tonight)
+35 - Anthony Peeler (2003)
+32 - Kevin Garnett (2004)
+31 - Troy Hudson (1003)
+30 - Kevin Garnett (2003)
+30 - Rudy Gobert (tonight)"
Last year, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 (when Garnett led them there).