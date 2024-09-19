NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Reacts To Adrian Wojnarowski News
On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski announced the shocking news that he is leaving ESPN.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has agreed to become the general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN.
"I am retiring from a dream job at ESPN and am so incredibly grateful for my time and experiences with the World Wide Leader," he said."
Thousands of people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out two posts was NBA legend Kevin Garnett.
Garnett's first post: "Ya’ll seeing this!? A ESPN top dog going into NIL. This NIL shyt is just getting started… shout out Woj 💯"
Garnett's second post: "Anybody that is working in sports or aiming… you can re think it. Every college is about to have a front office lord… crazy… disruption. I love it 😤"
Wojnarowski had been at ESPN for seven years and was known as the top news-breaker in the NBA for over a decade.
His final tidbit came on September 14 when he reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers had agreed to a deal with restricted free agent Issac Okoro.
As for Garnett, he spent 21 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
The 2004 MVP had career averages of 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field in 1,462 games.
He also won the 2008 NBA Championship with the Celtics.