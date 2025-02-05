NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Reacts To Spurs-Kings Trade
De'Aaron Fox is one of the best point guards in the NBA at 27.
The former Ketnucky star is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field in 45 games.
On Monday, Fox was traded to the San Antonio Spurs after part of eight seasons with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Spurs.com: "The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has acquired guards De’Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team deal that also includes the Chicago Bulls, in exchange for Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Sidy Cissoko, two conditional first round picks (2025 from Chicago, 2025 from Charlotte), two unprotected first round picks (2027 from San Antonio, 2031 from Minnesota) and two second round picks (2025 from Chicago, 2028 from Denver)."
One person who reacted to the big trade was Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.
Garnett wrote (via X): "@Swipeathefox & @Wemby combination plus @cp3 leadership would definitely make Mf look at them as a threat. This trade could move the needle for the Spurs to be a contender for the next 5-6 years lord"
While Fox has only reached the NBA playoffs one time, he is expected to the perfect partner for 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
The Spurs are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-26 record in 47 games.
They will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.