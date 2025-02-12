Fastbreak

NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Reacts To Warriors-Heat Trade

Kevin Garnett spoke about the Jimmy Butler trade.

Ben Stinar

Dec 13, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett reacts as he hits his head on a pad prior to the start of the game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Last week, the Golden State Warriors completed a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler.

So far, the Warriors are 2-0 with Butler.

Via Warriors.com (on Thursday): "The Golden State Warriors have acquired forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat Heat in a multi-team trade that sends forwards Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins to the Heat, guard Dennis Schröder to the Utah Jazz and guard Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons. Additionally, Golden State will send its 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected) to Miami, it was announced today."

Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) shoots a free throw against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Nearly everyone around the NBA world has their thoughts on the deal.

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett (via KG Certified) gave his reaction.

Garnett on Wiggins: "I think Wiggins is going to be unbelievable in this trade. He's better than what people are giving him and he's been playing unbelievable this year... I think Miami will be a better fit for him... I know the kid and Toronto, Miami have similar scenes... I think he's going to be great over there."

Nov 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts with guard Jimmy Butler (23) during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Garnett on Butler: "When he is focused on basketball, his impact on the game is so viable... I think we're going to see a better version of Jimmy. At some point, we gotta expect a more mature Jimmy. This system helps him... I don't think it's going to take them over the top though."

The Warriors are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record in 53 games.

Feb 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the Heat are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.

Feb 10, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Published
Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.