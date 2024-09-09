NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Bold Message To Devin Booker
Devin Booker is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA.
He has been a consistent star for the Phoenix Suns for nearly a decade.
Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games last season.
Recently, NBA legend Kevin Garnett sent out a message to his Instagram story for Booker.
Garnett wrote: "This the DEV BOOK I WANT THIS YEAR 😤 🫡💯.. Nothing else.. get back to it Dbook 💯 Fr Fr.. respect"
Garnett had been reacting to a clip of Booker from a pickup basketball game.
Booker is only 27, but he is entering his tenth season playing in the NBA.
During Booker's rookie year, he faced off against Garnett and the Timberwolves two times.
Each team won one game.
Booker is coming off an excellent summer where he helped lead Team USA to the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Many people took notice of the sacrifice that he made for the team.
Via David Aldridge of The Athletic on August 10: "Steve Kerr shouts out Devin Booker at the end of the U.S. press conference. "He was incredible this entire round. Just what he does, play to play to play. Rock solid. Completely changed his role from the NBA to now. He was kind of our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.""
Booker has led the Suns to the NBA playoffs for four straight seasons.
They made the NBA Finals in 2021.