NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Instagram Message To Zion Williamson
On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans faced off against the Miami Heat in Florida for their second preseason game.
The game was close, but the Pelicans lost by a score of 101-99 to fall to 1-1 in the preseason.
Despite the loss, Zion Williamson had a good game with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 5/10 from the field in just 17 minutes of playing time.
NBA legend Kevin Garnett took notice of Williamson's improved jump shot.
Garnett (via his Instagram story): "Shout to bro adding somin to his bag 🫡💯💯.. keep working young fella 🫡💯"
Pelicans fans will likely love seeing the improvement in Williamson's game and the message from a Hall of Famer.
Williamson is coming off a season where he averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He played more than 61 games for the first time in his career but still got injured and missed the NBA playoffs.
When Williamson is healthy, the two-time NBA All-Star is among the best forwards in the league.
The Pelicans got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Williamson is going into his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Pelicans).