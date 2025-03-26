NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Sends Message To Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Bronny James is in the middle of a strong season for the South Bay Lakers.
Despite getting limited NBA minutes with Los Angeles, he has been among the best players in the G League.
On Monday night, the former USC star had arguably the best game of his pro career when he exploded for 39 points.
Via FS1's Nick Wright: "39-7-4-4 for Bronny.
Now averaging 22-5-5-2 on 46/38/80 splits in the G-League.
The kid can play."
After the big game, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett made a post to his Instagram story with a message for Bronny.
He wrote: "😳😳😳awww shhh😤😤 Keep going Bronny 🫡💯
Considering Garnett is one of the best players of all time, fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media post.
Garnett wrote (via X on May 23, 2024): "Real shyt, I got to watch Bronny during the combine and he looked really good. He got a great framework and potential to build off of plus greatness in his DNA. If he stay at it he gonna have a chance in the league lord 💯"
Over 11 regular season (G League) games, Bronny has averages of 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range.
Via @NBAStatGuy_: "There are 16 players in the g league that are 20 years old or younger (min 5 games).
Among them Bronny ranks:
1st in ppg
1st in assists
1st in steals
2nd in defrtg
3rd in TS%"