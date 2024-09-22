NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Shares Thoughts On Cooper Flagg
Kevin Garnett is known as one of the most intense competitors in all of NBA history.
Therefore, his opinions on basketball players are always notable.
Duke freshman Cooper Flagg has gotten a lot of hype as the potential first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Recently, Garnett gave his take on Flagg (via KG Certified).
Garnett: "I've seen Cooper Flagg play against NBA players... What I saw was a great test of what it's gonna take to be on this level. I saw a little bit of it... When it comes to being a leader with all the exposure he's gotten in high school, he's used to leading a team, he's used to the attention, he's used to walking to the gym and people knowing who he is. That superstardom, that follows you. You have to have that to be on a team... Cooper, I ain't really heard him speak a lot but when I watch him play; he's got superstar around him. I can see kids wanting to be like that and play like that."
Flagg was ranked by ESPN as the best player in the high school class of 2024.
Duke will play their first game of the new season on November 4 when they host Maine in North Carolina.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on April 6: "Cooper Flagg's high school career ended with a national championship as Montverde took down Paul VI at Chipotle Nationals. 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks for the projected No. 1 pick in 2025."