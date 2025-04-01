NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Was Right About Duke Star Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg has established himself as one of the best NBA prospects of all time.
He has helped the Duke Blue Devils dominate their way to the 2025 Final Four in San Antonio.
Before the season, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett spoke about Flagg.
Based on how the 18-year-old has played, Garnett had an excellent analysis.
Garnett (via KG Certified in September): "I've seen Cooper Flagg play against NBA players... What I saw was a great test of what it's gonna take to be able to be on this level. I saw a little bit of it... When it comes to being a leader with all the exposure he's gotten in high school, he's used to leading a team, he's used to the attention, he's used to walking to the gym and people knowing who he is. That superstardom, that follows you. You have to have that to be on a team... Cooper, I ain't really heard him speak a lot but when I watch him play; he's got superstar around him. I can see kids wanting to be like that and play like that."
Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Future No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg had perhaps the best NCAA Tournament performance ever for a freshman, doing everything on both ends of the floor; finishing with 30 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks in Duke's Sweet 16 win over Arizona."
Duke will play Houston on Saturday.