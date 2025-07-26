Fastbreak

NBA Legend Larry Bird Made His Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant

Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird spoke about Kevin Durant.

May 16, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird speaks to the press during a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 16, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird speaks to the press during a press conference at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in NBA history.

At 36, the new Houston Rockets star is coming off a year where he averaged an outstanding 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Last year, Boston Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Larry Bird spoke about Durant in an interview with NBA on TNT.

Bird: "I thought KD would possibly win the scoring title, if he's healthy, when he first came in, six or seven years in a row... He's so smooth on the offensive end. Very talented player. I always wanted to see him do well."

Considering Bird is a top-ten player of all time, fans should enjoy hearing him speak about Durant.

The 2014 MVP has faced a lot of criticism during his career, but he is unquestionably on track to finish as one of the best 15-20 players of all time.

Via NBA History (on April 14): "On this day 15 years ago...

Kevin Durant became the youngest player to win the regular season scoring title (30.1 PPG) at the age of 21!"

