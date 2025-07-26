NBA Legend Larry Bird Made His Feelings Clear About Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is one of the best players in NBA history.
At 36, the new Houston Rockets star is coming off a year where he averaged an outstanding 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Last year, Boston Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Larry Bird spoke about Durant in an interview with NBA on TNT.
Bird: "I thought KD would possibly win the scoring title, if he's healthy, when he first came in, six or seven years in a row... He's so smooth on the offensive end. Very talented player. I always wanted to see him do well."
Considering Bird is a top-ten player of all time, fans should enjoy hearing him speak about Durant.
The 2014 MVP has faced a lot of criticism during his career, but he is unquestionably on track to finish as one of the best 15-20 players of all time.
Via NBA History (on April 14): "On this day 15 years ago...
Kevin Durant became the youngest player to win the regular season scoring title (30.1 PPG) at the age of 21!"