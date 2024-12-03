NBA Legend Larry Bird Reveals Thoughts On Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis over the last 7 games:



59 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST, 61% FG

22 PTS, 15 REB, 12 AST, 50% FG

20 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST, 52% FG

41 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 70% FG

37 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG

32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 52% FG

42 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST, 62% FG



MVP numbers. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/CodPu8TtKy