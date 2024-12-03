NBA Legend Larry Bird Reveals Thoughts On Giannis Antetokounmpo
Earlier this year, Larry Bird did an interview (via NBA on TNT) with fellow Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas and Reggie Miller.
The interview recently resurfaced due to his quote about Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic gaining traction on social media.
As part of the same sit-down, Bird was also asked about Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Bird on Antetokounmpo: "I really like to see his development from where he came in to now. The length, and the strength, and the things he does, he's just amazing. Can you imagine there's ten guys out there, his size playing? Wouldn't that be something? He's amazing. There's just so many great players in our league now. I really like where the leagues at."
Bird's comments came before the 2024-25 NBA season.
Antetokounmpo is having another incredible year.
The two-time MVP is currently averaging 32.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field in his first 17 games.
Via Hoop Central on December 1: "Giannis over the last 7 games:
59 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST, 61% FG
22 PTS, 15 REB, 12 AST, 50% FG
20 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST, 52% FG
41 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 70% FG
37 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST, 66% FG
32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 52% FG
42 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST, 62% FG"
Bird is one of the greatest players in NBA history.
Since fans don't get to hear from him often, his comments always provide extremely valuable insight.