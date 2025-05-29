NBA Legend Magic Johnson Apologized To The Oklahoma City Thunder
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-94.
They are now headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2012 season (when they still had Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant).
After the game, NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out several posts for the Thunder (including an apology).
Johnson's first post: "I want to congratulate the Oklahoma City Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault as well as NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the OKC team on advancing to the NBA Finals!"
Johnson's second post: "I want to apologize to the Oklahoma City Thunder for underestimating them and not thinking they were ready to compete for a Championship."
Johnson's third post: "Oklahoma City Thunder’s fan base needs to give their GM Sam Presti a standing ovation for putting together an amazing roster!"
The Thunder are in the middle of a historic season where they went 68-14.
They have defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets (and Minnesota Timberwolves) in the first three rounds.
Via OptaSTATS: "The @okcthunder outscored the Timberwolves by 31 points in the series, despite losing a game by 42 points.
That series point differential is 50 points better than any other NBA team that lost a game by 40+ points that series (all others finished -19 or worse)."
The Thunder will now await the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
Via Real Sports: "The OKC Thunder become the youngest team in NBA history to reach the Finals."