NBA Legend Magic Johnson Changes His Mind About Bucks-Pacers Series
On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Last season, the Pacers beat the Bucks (in six games).
Before Game 1, NBA legend Magic Johnson predicted that the Pacers would win the series.
Johnson wrote (on April 17): "We know that Giannis will definitely be the best player in this series but he’s going to need plenty of help from Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and Kyle Kuzma. Hopefully they can get Dame Lillard back! Halliburton must not only get double-figure assists, he must average a triple-double for the series and get plenty of help from Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. Without Lillard, I’m picking the Pacers to win the Series."
However, Johnson has now changed his mind.
Johnson wrote (on April 18): "I changed my mind, I think Giannis Antetokounmpo will put the Milwaukee Bucks on his back and lead them to victory over the Indiana Pacers!"
Antetokounmpo finished his season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via StatMuse: "Bucks vs Pacers recent history:
— Pacers beat Bucks in first IST semis
— Haliburton does Dame Time celebration
— Giannis drops career-high on Pacers
— Game ball incident
— Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs
— Hali 4-point play to beat the Bucks"
The Bucks went 3-1 against the Pacers this season.