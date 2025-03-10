NBA Legend Magic Johnson Comments On Commanders-Texans Trade
On Monday, a lot of moves around the NFL were reported.
One team that made a big acquisition was the Washington Commanders.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Trade: Texans are trading five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks, sources tell ESPN."
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was NBA legend (and Commanders co-owner) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 2,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "I'm so happy to hear that we have traded for Laremy Tunsil! He’s one of the best left tackles in the NFL and will help protect our superstar QB Jayden Daniels. Super job to our GM Adam Peters"
The Commanders are coming off a strong season where they were 12-5 (which had them as the second place team in the NFC East).
They reached the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles (who won the Super Bowl).
Via Bleacher Report (on January 26): "What a season for the Commanders
- Drafted Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall
- Clinched Playoff Berth for the first time since 2020
- Won first playoff game since 2005
- Made conference championship for first time since 1991
Their future is bright"
As for Johnson, he is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.