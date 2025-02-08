NBA Legend Magic Johnson Comments On Detroit Pistons Trade
The Detroit Pistons have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season.
After being the worst team in the league during the 2023-24 season, they are a team who will have an excellent chance to make the 2025 NBA playoffs.
That said, the Pistons lost starting guard Jaden Ivey due to injury.
He had been averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in 30 games.
On Thursday, the Pistons made a move to acquire Dennis Schroder.
The veteran guard has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors this season.
He is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via Pistons PR: "The @DetroitPistons today announced the team has acquired Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters III and draft compensation as part of a series of transactions."
One person who is a fan of the trade is Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson wrote (via X): "I also like Dennis Schroeder moving to the Pistons, especially with Jaden Ivey’s season-ending injury."
The Pistons are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Michigan.
Schroder is in his 12th NBA season.