NBA Legend Magic Johnson Comments On Devastating JuJu Watkins News
On Monday night, the USC Trojans beat Mississippi State by a score of 96-59 to advance to the Sweet 16.
However, the more significant news was that superstar JuJu Watkins suffered an injury.
Via ESPN: "JuJu Watkins was carried off the court and taken to the locker room after suffering an injury on this play."
It's now been announced that she will miss the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.
Via USC Women's Basketball: "JuJu Watkins sustained a season-ending injury in the NCAA Second Round on Monday night. She will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter."
ESPN's Shams Charania reported more details.
Via Charania: "Breaking: USC phenom JuJu Watkins has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee, sources tell ESPN. She will undergo surgery."
Many around the basketball world sent their well wishes to Watkins, and one person who made a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 1,000 likes in less than two hours.
He wrote: "Devastated to hear the news that Juju Watkins tore her ACL last night. I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I know Juju is a competitor and will be back stronger and better! 🙏🏾"
Watkins finished the season with averages of 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 33 games.
At just 19, she is already expected to be one of the top picks in the WNBA Draft one day.