NBA Legend Magic Johnson Congratulates Former Lakers Star
On Wednesday night, Alex Caruso helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-94.
Caruso finished the victory with eight points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals while shooting 1/5 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
He is now headed to his second NBA Finals in five years.
Following the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson made a post for Caruso.
His message had over 2,000 likes and 160,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations former Laker and NBA champion Alex Caruso who now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and is headed to the NBA Finals!"
Caruso began his career with the Lakers.
During the 2020 season, he helped the franchise beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Following the Lakers, Caruso spent three seasons with the Chicago Bulls (before getting traded to Oklahoma City last summer).
Via Ballislife.com: "2016: Undrafted
2020: NBA Champion (Lakers)
2023: All-Defense 1st Team (Bulls)
2024: $81M extension (Thunder)"
Caruso finished the regular season with averages of 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.