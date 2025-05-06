Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Delivers Harsh Truth To Boston Celtics

Magic Johnson sent out several posts after Game 1 between the Knicks and Celtics.

Ben Stinar

Jul 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in Massachusetts for Game 1.

Despite the Celtics having a 20-point lead, they lost (in overtime) by a score of 108-105.

After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared his reaction to the game.

In his second post, he shared a harsh reality for the Celtics.

Johnson's first post: "What a comeback victory in overtime for the NY Knicks led by OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson who both finished with 29 points. Two guys that deserve a lot of credit for the victory were Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride. Mikal’s defense was superb and he hit a key 3-pointer to put the Knicks up in overtime and Miles McBride hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. The Knicks won despite missing 17 free throws!"

Johnson's second post: "As for the Boston Celtics…you live by the three, die by the three. They set an NBA Playoff record missing 45 three-pointers."

Many fans commented on Johnson's post about Boston.

@1KEVXO: "They forced so many threes down the stretch. Can’t stand that brand of basketball"

@migueljuantabo: "Coaching as much to blame. At some point you have to change strategy & quit taking the 3. Attack the basket & get the old school 3……bucket & free throw."

@Letsget49613357: "That's what the Lakers became against Minnesota. No big man, no alley oops, Luka can't finish at the rim, just kick outs for 3s. That's how Lakers lost"

@Blakezwrld10: "Watch the Knicks actually lose by 60 next game"

NBA
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots for three points against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Knicks now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Wednesday night (also in Boston).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.