NBA Legend Magic Johnson Delivers Harsh Truth To Boston Celtics
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in Massachusetts for Game 1.
Despite the Celtics having a 20-point lead, they lost (in overtime) by a score of 108-105.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared his reaction to the game.
In his second post, he shared a harsh reality for the Celtics.
Johnson's first post: "What a comeback victory in overtime for the NY Knicks led by OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson who both finished with 29 points. Two guys that deserve a lot of credit for the victory were Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride. Mikal’s defense was superb and he hit a key 3-pointer to put the Knicks up in overtime and Miles McBride hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. The Knicks won despite missing 17 free throws!"
Johnson's second post: "As for the Boston Celtics…you live by the three, die by the three. They set an NBA Playoff record missing 45 three-pointers."
Many fans commented on Johnson's post about Boston.
@1KEVXO: "They forced so many threes down the stretch. Can’t stand that brand of basketball"
@migueljuantabo: "Coaching as much to blame. At some point you have to change strategy & quit taking the 3. Attack the basket & get the old school 3……bucket & free throw."
@Letsget49613357: "That's what the Lakers became against Minnesota. No big man, no alley oops, Luka can't finish at the rim, just kick outs for 3s. That's how Lakers lost"
@Blakezwrld10: "Watch the Knicks actually lose by 60 next game"
The Knicks now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Wednesday night (also in Boston).