NBA Legend Magic Johnson Made Heartfelt Julius Erving Statement
Magic Johnson and Julius Erving are two of the best 30 players in NBA history.
In addition, they are also among the most beloved sports athletes of their time.
On Saturday, Erving celebrated his 75th birthday.
Over the weekend, DraftKings reposted an interview from several years ago when Johnson spoke about Erving.
Johnson (via All The Smoke): "Fly out to Philly and hang out with me for the weekend. I said, 'What!'... This is Dr. J. I'm sitting there in the living room, and he's talking to me. And then here it is, seven months later, I'm playing the brother in the NBA Finals. My idol. I said man, I love you, but I gotta take him out. I got to take him out."
Johnson (as a rookie) led the Lakers to the 1980 NBA Championship over Erving and the 76ers.
They would beat them again in 1982.
Via NBA History (on May 11, 2024): "On this day in 1980... Dr. J made one of NBA history's most iconic layups in Game 4 of the Finals!"
However, Erving would get his one NBA Championship over the Lakers in 1983.
Erving spent all 11 of his NBA seasons with the 76ers.
He averaged 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field in 836 games.
As for Johnson, he played all 13 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers.
He averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.