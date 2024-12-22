NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Brutally Honest Los Angeles Lakers Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a volatile start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
After a hot start, they went cold and they are now back to their winning ways.
That said, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson made a brutally honest statement about the team in a recent interview with FS1's Speak (on December 18).
Paul Pierce: "What's up with the Lakers? Whatchu think their ceiling is this year? Can they turn it around?"
Johnson: "No. In terms of I'm talking about championships. We don't have as much talent as the best teams in the west. The west is stacked... We have to get somebody who can be a consistent third scorer... We've gotta change some things. Hopefully, Rob Pelinka can make a deal to improve the team."
The Lakers have won three straight games (and two in a row over the Kings in Sacramento).
They are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-12 record.
That said, the west is so tight that the Suns (who are 11th) are just 1.5 games back of the Lakers.
With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers will continue to remain in the conversation of contenders.
However, Johnson's comments are what a lot of people likely think about the current state of the Lakers.
The Lakers will play their next game on Monday night when they return to Los Angeles and host the Detroit Pistons.
They are 9-3 in 12 games on their home floor.