NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Bronny James Statement
Bronny James is already one of the most notable players in the NBA despite being the 55th pick in the draft.
He finished the preseason with averages of 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 29.7% from the field in six games.
Many people around the NBA world continue to share their opinions on the former USC star.
On Saturday evening, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X).
His post had over 1,000 likes and 100,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Johnson wrote: "Basketball fans, Bronny James is in good hands with the Lakers, who are great with developing talent. Two names that I can name recently that I’ve seen firsthand are Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, who both are starters in the league today. Bronny will be next."
Many fans reacted to Johnson's post.
@NickCantMiss: "The league is full of role players the Lakers developed. Alex Caruso, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson, Ivica Zubac, Larry Nance Jr etc."
@WineGirl2292: "When a living legend says it, I don't question it!"
@GuruLakers: "Idk that Bronny will be a starter. But he’s FAR FROM the worst player in the league I know that much"
@commanders_365: "I’ve always liked Bronny, can’t imagine the pressure the world puts on him because of who his dad is. But he seems to handle it well. I’m excited to watch him develop!"
The Lakers will play their first game on Tuesday evening when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.