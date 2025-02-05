NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Statement
Los Angeles Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are one of the best duos in NBA history.
On Tuesday, the two were seen at the game between UCLA and Michigan State.
Via Big Ten Network: "LA Lakers legends and teammates Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came out to see their former programs battle on the court 🙌"
After the game, Johnson sent out a post about his former teammate that had over 2,500 likes in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "I love my captain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Without question he's the GOAT of college basketball - and its not even close! @kaj33"
Abdul-Jabbar played three seasons for UCLA, and they won the NCAA Championship in all three years.
His career averages (in college) were 26.4 points and 15.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.9% from the field in 88 games.
Johnson also wrote in 2020: "Kareem Abdul-Jabbar/Lew Alcindor is decisively the undisputed GOAT of college basketball! During his 3 years at UCLA he led the Bruins to an 88-2 record, won 3 National Championships, was 3X National College Player of the Year, AND was 3X NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player."
With the Lakers, Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar won five titles.
Via Ballislife.com: "One of the greatest duos in NBA history!
Magic & Kareem went to the NBA Finals 8 times together between 1980 and 1989 and won 5 of them."
As for Tuesday's game, UCLA won by a score of 63-61.
They have been unable to win a title since the 1995 season.