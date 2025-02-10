NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Statement About Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Show
On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22 to win the Super Bowl.
As always, a lot of attention was focused on the halftime show (which was performed by Kendrick Lamar).
Many people around the NBA world shared comments on Lamar's show.
One person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post (via X) had over 9,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Kendrick Lamar brought the house down tonight in his half time performance! I loved his song selection and the production was amazing! Sza sounded great and I loved seeing my friend Serena Williams and my good friend Samuel L. Jackson as “Uncle Sam”!"
A lot of people commented on Johnson's post.
@RoqueBautista13: "A legendary halftime performance 💪🔥💯"
@serg824_: "Even Magic getting in on this 😂🤣"
@JameelahJNBA: "I didn’t know Magic does this with musical performances as well. Excellent 🤌🏾"
@mgoff104: "Are you kidding me. That was the WORST halftime show of ALL TIME!!!! Terrible"
@nilemadley: "Song selection was not the strong suit magic I urge you to check out an album called good kid maad city. I’m sure you’re pretty busy though my man keep it real"
As for Johnson, he is one of the best players of all time.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 13 seasons of his career playing for the Lakers.
He retired after the 1996 season.