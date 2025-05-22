NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Statement After Pacers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks played one of the most thrilling games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Pacers won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals (in overtime at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 138-135.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson made a bold statement (via X).
Johnson wrote: "What a comeback victory for the Indiana Pacers vs. the NY Knicks!! This was the best game of the entire Playoffs and really the game of the year in the NBA!"
The Pacers now have a 1-0 lead in the series with Game 2 on Friday night (also in New York City).
Johnson added two more posts about the game.
His second post: "Tyrese Haliburton tied the game at the end of regulation and finished with 31 points to lead the Pacers to a 138-135 victory and 1-0 lead against the Knicks."
His third post: "Game 1 was must-see-TV because all the stars showed up and showed out! Haliburton had 31 and 11 rebounds, Brunson finished with 43 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds!"
Haliburton finished with 31 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 42 minutes.
He has been on an incredible run during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "COMEBACK. COMPLETE.
Tyrese Haliburton's FOURTH go-ahead, game-winning, or game-tying FG in the last 30 seconds of 4Q or OT...
IN THIS PLAYOFFS ALONE
That ties Ray Allen (4 in 2009) for the most since the 1998 playoffs!"