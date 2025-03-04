Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Detroit Pistons

Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Detroit Pistons.

Ben Stinar

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former player Earvin "Magic" Johnson introduces Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (not pictured) before a game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers former player Earvin "Magic" Johnson introduces Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (not pictured) before a game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the best stories of the 2024-25 NBA season.

They are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-27 record in 62 games.

Feb 9, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with guard Cade Cunningham (2) during a Charlotte Hornets foul shot in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Pistons.

His post had over 3,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in four hours.

Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores, President Trajan Langdon, my Head Coach of the Year JB Bickerstaff, All-Star Cade Cunningham, and the rest of the Pistons players on their amazing turnaround to become the 6th seed in the East. I know the entire state of Michigan is excited for the Pistons!"

Many people commented on Johnson's post.

@EricThompsonTCM: "Thank you, Magic, for dapping up your home state."

@pacho3x: "They sure are, very great season they are having this year. Hopefully this team can keep on improving and become a solid contender in the near future"

Sean Murphy: "Real recognizes real

Magic Johnson has named his coach of the year, and that’s JB Bickerstaff"

@_KMB_24: "They do look pretty good this season."

The Pistons are coming off a year where they were the worst team in the NBA with a 14-68 record.

There is an excellent chance that they will make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster.

Feb 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

One of the biggest reasons for their strong season has been the play of Cade Cunningham (who made the 2025 NBA All-Star Game).

