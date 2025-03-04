NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons have been one of the best stories of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-27 record in 62 games.
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post about the Pistons.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 140,000 impressions in four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores, President Trajan Langdon, my Head Coach of the Year JB Bickerstaff, All-Star Cade Cunningham, and the rest of the Pistons players on their amazing turnaround to become the 6th seed in the East. I know the entire state of Michigan is excited for the Pistons!"
Many people commented on Johnson's post.
@EricThompsonTCM: "Thank you, Magic, for dapping up your home state."
@pacho3x: "They sure are, very great season they are having this year. Hopefully this team can keep on improving and become a solid contender in the near future"
Sean Murphy: "Real recognizes real
Magic Johnson has named his coach of the year, and that’s JB Bickerstaff"
@_KMB_24: "They do look pretty good this season."
The Pistons are coming off a year where they were the worst team in the NBA with a 14-68 record.
There is an excellent chance that they will make the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster.
One of the biggest reasons for their strong season has been the play of Cade Cunningham (who made the 2025 NBA All-Star Game).