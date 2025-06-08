NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Julius Erving
Julius Erving is an NBA icon.
Before Michael Jordan, he was the favorite player of many future basketball stars.
Back in 2022, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson spoke about his feelings for Erving.
Johnson (via Club Shay Shay): "There's only a few players I've ever got caught watching. Dr. J was one of them... Dr J... Amazing man... I tried to pattern myself after him, because he was first class, nicest dude. He taught me a lot. He taught me a lot. Even before I got into the league, so I owe Dr. J a lot."
Erving finished playing after the 1986-87 season.
Therefore, they were able to face off against each other over seven years.
In their 28 matchups, the two NBA legends went 14-14 against one another.
Via @NBACobwebs: "May 22, 1983: Philadelphia's Julius Erving dunks on Magic Johnson during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Dr. J had 20 PTS/10 REB/9 AST/5 BLK and Moses Malone had 27 PTS/18 REB in the 76ers’ 113-107 win. Magic had 19 PTS/11 AST/9 REB and Norm Nixon scored 26 PTS for the Lakers."
Erving won two ABA titles with the New York Nets before joining the Philadelphia 76ers (in the NBA) for the 1976-77 season.
Via Erving's X account in 2024: "An action shot during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in 1983 vs the Lakers at The Forum.
Photo by Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated"
Erving won one title with the 76ers (over Magic Johnson and the Lakers) in 1983.