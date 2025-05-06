Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton

Magic Johnson sent out a post about Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Pacers are coming off a surprising Game 1 where they won by a score of 121-112.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points, three rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via Underdog NBA: "Highest career playoff APG average in NBA history:

Magic Johnson: 12.3 APG
John Stockton: 10.1 APG
John Wall: 9.8 APG
Tyrese Haliburton: 9.2 APG

Haliburton leads 2025 playoffs with 11.8 APG."

Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After Game 1, NBA legend Magic Johnson sent out several posts about Haliburton.

Johnson's first post: "I didn’t want to comment on it because I like Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton but sometimes our emotions get the best of us and I think that’s what happened to him. I love the support John and his wife give Tyrese and how John taught his son old school basketball, how to play the game the right way, and how to make his teammates better."

Johnson's second post: "Tyrese Haliburton is nothing but a winner and an incredible leader. That was on display yesterday as he led his team to a 121-112 victory on the road over the Cavaliers!"

Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.

The former Iowa State star had averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.

