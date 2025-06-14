NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Steph Curry
Steph Curry is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
The two-time MVP helped change the game of basketball to focus more on three-pointers.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson spoke about Curry (via ESPN's Get Up).
Johnson: "He's one of the greatest of all time. Then, he changed the game forever... Nobody we've seen ever with the ability of Steph Curry to shoot that basketball. The greatest shooter we've ever seen in history... He also brought in fans that we didn't have in the NBA before. He brought in kids... He's an icon, and it's only a few icons. He's beloved. There's only a few athletes that's ever been beloved... He's definitely on my dream team as the greatest that's ever played this game... Him and LeBron's legacy will live on forever."
Those are strong words from Johnson (who is among the best ten players of all time).
Via @NBAW0RLD24: "Stephen Curry 2016 season was otherworldly man..
30.1 PPG
5.4 RPG
6.7 APG
2.1 SPG
50/45/90% (!!!)
66.9 TS% (!!!)
— First unanimous MVP in NBA history
— Led the Warriors to a 73-9 record
— Made 402 threes, most in a season in NBA history
— Led the NBA in PPG & SPG
— Highest PPG in a 50/40/90 season ever
— All-NBA 1st team
— All-Star Starter"
Curry has played all 16 seasons of his career for the Golden State Warriors.
They have won four NBA titles (and been to the Finals six times) in that span.