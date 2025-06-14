NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Steph Curry

Stephen Curry 2016 season was otherworldly man..



30.1 PPG

5.4 RPG

6.7 APG

2.1 SPG

50/45/90% (!!!)

66.9 TS% (!!!)



— First unanimous MVP in NBA history

— Led the Warriors to a 73-9 record

— Made 402 threes, most in a season in NBA history

— Led the NBA in PPG & SPG

— Highest… pic.twitter.com/sejljzjSNX