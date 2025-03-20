NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear On Larry Bird And Boston Celtics
Magic Johnson is among the best 15 players in NBA history (and arguably the most talented point guard ever).
The Los Angeles Lakers legend had an iconic rivalry with Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics that helped lift the popularity of the NBA.
Recently, Johnson spoke about the Celtics when he was on Byron Scott's Fast Break.
Johnson: "If you think about beating the Celtics, that's always going to mean the most to me... I hate them even today I still hate them. When we beat them in 85, it was the first time. 84 taught us a great lesson when we lost to them... Any time I can beat Larry Bird and beat up on him, I'm good."
Johnson faced off against the Celtics in the NBA Finals three times.
The Lakers went 2-1 in those matchups.
Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 13 seasons of his legendary career with the Lakers.
He had averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
Johnson wrote (on June 17, 2024): "I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now 🙄"
As for Bird, he also spent 13 seasons in the NBA (all with Boston).
The former Indiana State star had averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.