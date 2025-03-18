NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear On Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is in the middle of another sensational season.
The three-time MVP will have an excellent chance to win his fourth in five years.
Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was asked about Jokic (h/t @nikolaesthetic).
Jokic (via Byron Scott's Fast Break): "Best player in basketball right now. He reads situations and defenses well. His basketball IQ is off the chart."
Considering Johnson is one of the best 15 players of all time, many fans of Jokic and the Nuggets will likely enjoy hearing the high praise.
Jokic is currently averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via NBA History (on March 8): "Nikola Jokić is just 3rd player in NBA history to record a game with 20+ PTS, 20+ REB and 20+ AST, joining:
Wilt Chamberlain (1968)
Russell Westbrook (2019)"
Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has spent all ten years of his career playing for Denver.
During the 2023 season, Jokic led the franchise to their first NBA Championship.
The 30-year-old has career averages of 21.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 737 games.
As for Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is seen by many as the point guard of all time.
He spent all 13 years of his career with Los Angeles.