NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear On Nikola Jokic

Magic Johnson spoke about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN Analysts, Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN Analysts, Magic Johnson and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic is in the middle of another sensational season.

The three-time MVP will have an excellent chance to win his fourth in five years.

Recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was asked about Jokic (h/t @nikolaesthetic).

Jokic (via Byron Scott's Fast Break): "Best player in basketball right now. He reads situations and defenses well. His basketball IQ is off the chart."

Considering Johnson is one of the best 15 players of all time, many fans of Jokic and the Nuggets will likely enjoy hearing the high praise.

Jokic is currently averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Via NBA History (on March 8): "Nikola Jokić is just 3rd player in NBA history to record a game with 20+ PTS, 20+ REB and 20+ AST, joining:

Wilt Chamberlain (1968)
Russell Westbrook (2019)"

Jokic was the 41st pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He has spent all ten years of his career playing for Denver.

During the 2023 season, Jokic led the franchise to their first NBA Championship.

The 30-year-old has career averages of 21.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 737 games.

Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a three-point basket in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for Johnson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend is seen by many as the point guard of all time.

He spent all 13 years of his career with Los Angeles.

Jun 1988; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson (32) in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 1988 NBA Finals at the Silverdome. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images
