NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players (and arguably the best point guard) in NBA history.
He is still very involved in the sports world (and on social media).
On Thursday, Johnson made a heartfelt post to Instagram for his wife (Cookie).
There were over 8,700 likes on his post in less than ten hours.
Johnson wrote: "Through every season of life, you’ve been my greatest blessing. After 40+ years, I’m still in awe of you and thank God everyday that I get to call you mine. To my love Cookie, Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️"
Many fans reacted to Johnson's post.
Via @coco_me7: "Beautiful than, and beautiful now! A well-respected couple !!"
Via @supermanjww: "A lot of marries don't last 40 years now,so Magic Johnson congratulations,you and Mrs. Cookie is bless."
Via @aquaboogies: "You gave her the life that she deserved. That has to be a wonderful feeling"
Via @atmiller_jr: "The epitome of love. Thank you both for being “Love Models!”"
Former NBA players Steve Smith and Michael Cooper liked Johnson's post.
In addition to Magic, Cookie also made a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes in 14 hours.
She wrote: "After all these years, you are still the one who makes my heart smile! My forever Valentine, my greatest gift from God, and my love for a lifetime. I love you, Earvin! 🥰❤️"
Johnson spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers.
He led the franchise to five NBA Championships (and won three MVP Awards).