NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Hornets Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers had notably been in need of a center.
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the surprising news that the Lakers had landed Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.
Williams has very strong averages of 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field in 23 games.
The former Duke star is also just 23.
After the trade was reported, Lakers legend Magic Johnson made an honest statement (via X).
Johnson wrote: "I didn't know a lot about the Lakers new center Mark Williams so I spent all morning watching his film. I am hyped and excited about the dimension he will bring to the Lakers offense and defense! The big man has great hands, is very athletic, a shot blocker, runs the court well and he's only 23 years old!"
Johnson also added: "It’s going to be really hard to defend the Lakers pick and roll tandem with either Luka, LeBron, or Austin running it and their new athletic center Mark Williams!"
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
A lot of extra excitement is around the franchise due to the team's addition of Luka Doncic.
As for the Hornets, they have had a tough season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-36 record in 48 games.