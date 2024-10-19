NBA Legend Magic Johnson Makes Instagram Post With Larry Bird
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are two of the most notable players in NBA history.
Their legendary rivalry helped make the NBA one of the world's most popular forms of entertainment.
After facing off in the 1979 NCAA Championship (Johnson's Michigan State Spartans defeated Bird's Indiana State Sycamores), the two went on to have Hall of Fame careers.
Recently, Johnson made a post to Instagram with Bird.
His post had over 16,000 likes and 100 comments.
Johnson captioned the post: "Today was special, as I got to share the stage with my great friend, Dream Team teammate, and 3x NBA Champion Larry Bird for our 3rd speaking engagement together post-retirement! We spoke at the Global CEO Summit in New York on how you can utilize learning about your rivals to beat your competition, both in basketball and in the boardroom. After our session, we were able to catch up with David Letterman, which was a full circle moment from when Larry and I went on his show back in 2012!
I want to send a huge thank you to Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of Service Now for bringing Larry and I together and for putting on an incredible event!"
Johnson played 13 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The five-time NBA Champion had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.
Bird played 13 seasons for the Boston Celtics.
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.
Bird and Johnson faced off 37 times in the NBA.
Johnson had a 22-15 record in those matchups.