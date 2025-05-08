NBA Legend Magic Johnson Offers New York Knicks Hope
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 91-90 to take Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
After the huge victory, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out several posts.
Johnson's first post: "The biggest reason the Knicks won was because the three role players stepped up this game - Josh Hart had 23 points, Karl Anthony-Towns had 21, and Mikal Bridges notched the game ending block and 14 points to seal the victory for the Knicks. Their mindset to never give up came to fruition and they beat the Celtics 91-90."
Johnson's second post: "This might be the first time I didn’t mention Jalen Brunson in a Knicks victory"
In his final post, Johnson offered the Knicks hope for winning the series.
Johnson's third post: "I remember back in the day my Showtime Lakers were in the same position as the New York Knicks when the San Antonio Spurs beat us in all four regular season games and we ended up playing them in the Playoffs. We had a chip on our shoulder and we had something to prove not only to ourselves but to the Spurs and we ended up beating them in the Playoffs! The Knicks are facing this against the Celtics."
The Knicks had gone 0-4 against the Celtics during the regular season, so their two wins (in Boston) have been shocking.
In Game 2, they were led by Josh Hart.
The former Villanova star finished with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 9/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 will be on Saturday afternoon in New York.