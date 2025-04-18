NBA Legend Magic Johnson Predicts Winner Of Knicks-Pistons Series
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.
The series is expected to be among the most entertaining of all 16 teams playing in the first round.
Via Tommy Beer: "The Pistons want to run.
NY needs to prevent DET from turning the series into a track meet.
The Pistons ranked 7th in Pace in 2025.
The Knicks ranked 26th in Pace in 2025."
Before the series, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson made a post to X.
Johnson wrote: "In the East - there are two exciting matchups! First, the three-seed New York Knicks vs. six-seed Detroit Pistons in what will be a physical 7-game series (I think) with the Knicks winning. I can’t wait to see Jalen Brunson vs. Cade Cunningham. The key to the Series will be Karl Anthony Towns dominating for the Knicks and Mikal Bridges has to come up big. For the Pistons - Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley both have to have a big series!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@KoreaPistonsFan: "Pistons in 6!"
@mnrobinson30: "Knicks in 5"
@Shark19272Shark: "I just can’t trust Tobias in a playoff setting after watching Sixers last few seasons"
@erobertcastro: "Thanks Magic - feels like I asked ChatGPT"
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Pistons are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.