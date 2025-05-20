Fastbreak

NBA Legend Magic Johnson Predicts Winner Of Thunder-Timberwolves Series

Magic Johnson thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves will beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson points to players in the dugout as he was on had for pre-game ceremonies to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Despite the Thunder being the best team during the regular season, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson thinks the Timberwolves will win the series.

Johnson wrote (via X): "I have the New Knicks beating the Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Oklahoma City Thunder to advance to the NBA Finals!"

The Timberwolves were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They beat the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

Anthony Edwards has led the franchise to the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.

He is currently averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range through the first ten games of the playoffs.

Via The NBA: "Ant is built for the big stage

He joins an exclusive group with 1K career playoff points before turning 24, and he’s just getting started!

Anthony Edwards looks to add to that total tonight as the Timberwolves battle the Thunder in GAME 1 of the WCF at 8:30pm/et on ESPN."

On the other side, the Timberwolves will have to slow down All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Via Real Sports: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Timberwolves this season:

35.0 PPG
7.3 RPG
6.8 APG
2.5 STL + BLK
51/56/83%"

